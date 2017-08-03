Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets 24 hours ago

by Jeanne Rice The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade August 4th, 2017

by Gina Rae The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple August 3rd, 2017

by Karen Parker Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.