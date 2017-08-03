Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.

  • Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    24 hours ago
    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    Norwalk Public Library has groundbreaking for addition

    August 3rd, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.

    ‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple

    August 3rd, 2017
    Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

    Wilton community theatre to present ‘Yard Sale’

    July 27th, 2017
    Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.

  • Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6

    July 27th, 2017
    The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.

    Ontario area continues to recover from last week’s deluge

    July 27th, 2017
    Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.

    N-O-W awards propane contract to United

    July 21st, 2017
    Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

    Wilton Ambulance Service to raise per-capita fee

    July 21st, 2017
    Now serving multiple municipalities, the Wilton Ambulance Service will raise its per-capita fee over the next three years, the village board decided at its meeting July 10.

    Tickets on sale for Wilton theatrical production

    July 19th, 2017
    Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.

    Free Kendall concert set for July 26

    July 19th, 2017
    The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. 

  • Archives