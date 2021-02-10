Kendall marshal leaves for Mauston position

By | Posted February 10th, 2021 |

Kendall’s police marshal, Brandon Arenz, resigned effective Jan. 31 after six years in the village’s part-time position.

  • Wrestling tough at sectionals

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    Local high school wrestlers competed in sectionals Saturday at Mineral Point.

    Plans proceed for new Dollar General in Wilton

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    A proposed Dollar General for Wilton came closer to actuality on Monday, when Jim Lundberg of Point of Beginning, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based engineering firm, showed design plans to the village board.

    New warning system expected for Norwalk Lake dam

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    It appears Norwalk area residents living in the shadow of the Norwalk Lake will soon feel somewhat safer in the event of a flood.

    Final farewell to the Ontario Community Hall

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.

    Brookwood theatre to present ‘These Shining Lives’

    February 4th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

  • Hit-and-run suspect found in Wilton man’s basement﻿

    February 3rd, 2021
    by

    Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.

    Royall board gives Gruen new contract, though it does not intend to renew it

    January 27th, 2021
    by

    Though Royall Superintendent Mark Gruen now has a contract that extends to June 30, 2022, his employment with the district is slated to end on that date.

    Stop-motion animation at Brookwood

    January 27th, 2021
    by

    Only one group of Brookwood Junior High School eighth-grade exploratory students recently finished its stop-motion animated movies

    Slate of candidates set for local boards

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Local municipalities hosted caucuses last week to choose board candidates for the April election.

    Royall wrestlers take team conference title

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Last week the Royall High School wrestlers became team conference champions for the third time.

    Brookwood’s Ferries named Top-Notch Teacher

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.

  • Coronavirus
    Thursday, Feb. 11: Monroe County has 10 new cases; Vernon County, three; and Juneau County, five
    Wednesday, Feb. 10: Monroe County reports 10 cases; Vernon County, three cases and one death; and Juneau County, seven cases and one death
    Tuesday, Feb. 9: Monroe County reports 12 cases; Vernon County, one case and one death; and Juneau County, five cases
    Saturday, Feb. 6, to Monday, Feb. 8: Monroe County has 21 new cases; Vernon County, 11; and Juneau County, seven
    Friday, Feb. 5: Monroe County reports five new cases; Vernon County, six cases; and Juneau County, six cases and one death

    Extra
    N-O-W School Board meets virtually on Monday
    Book review: ‘Deacon King Kong’ by James McBride
    Access to Monroe County buildings still limited
    Croninger named Wisconsin Prosecutor of the Year
    Clinton crash involves car, buggy
  • The County Line
