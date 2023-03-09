Kendall Lions Club’s Fundfest set for April 1

Panthers advance to sectionals March 9th, 2023

by County Line After the first two rounds of Division 5 boys basketball regional play, the Royall boys basketball team advanced to the regional final round, hosting Cochrane-Fountain City on March 4. Royall led 38-27 at halftime and secured the win 85-58 to advance to sectionals.

Brookwood theater is ready! March 2nd, 2023

by County Line Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

Royall works toward offering London trip March 2nd, 2023

by County Line Speaking at Monday’s board of education meeting, Royall English teacher Josh Benson put forward a proposal to host a London trip for the school’s Advanced Placement students in English.

