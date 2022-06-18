The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.
Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker
At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.
The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.
Progress has been made on Kendall’s well reconstruction project, even though construction hasn’t yet begun, Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board Monday.
Though the Village of Wilton and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had been mulling over the possibility of creating a new softball field in Wilton, the project has been delayed for at least a year, Wilton President Tim Welch told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to about 2,900 on Saturday morning at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
After a closed session May 23, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave 4.7 percent raises to the teachers and administration.
Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services Monday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its Community Day on May 21 in the Norwalk Village Park.
Sixth-grade teacher and athletic director Ken Clinton will bring to a close his 32-year career with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District on June 3.
The following local services will be offered on Memorial Day.
The Royall School Board met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss three items: an employee’s grievance, an employee’s request to rescind a resignation, and a community member’s concerns about staff performance and conduct.