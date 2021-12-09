Kendall kicks off the season with cookie walk

By | Posted December 9th, 2021 |

The Kendall Public Library hosted its cookie and candy walk fundraiser on Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario leans toward prioritizing new pavilion

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk man accused of sexually assaulting girls

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    Jonathan Ellenburg, 43, of Norwalk was arrested for allegations of sexually assaulting three young girls.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Scenic Bluffs to renovate Norwalk health center in 2022

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    Through American Rescue Plan federal funding, Scenic Bluffs will upgrade the Norwalk health center and expand clinical services in the community starting in 2022. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall moving closer to approving referendum

    November 25th, 2021
    by

    After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W School District’s audit is favorable

    November 25th, 2021
    by

    on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Opening-weekend success

    November 25th, 2021
    by

    Carter and Preston McNulty shot bucks Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Dollar General building sells for $1,385,856 in Wilton

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    It was more than a little eye-popping when Wilton’s new Dollar General store building sold in September for $1,385,856.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton issues raises, bonuses

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Village Board agreed to a set of raises and bonuses after meeting in closed session Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flooded Ontario buildings slated for demolition

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    After a more than three-year wait, Ontario’s flood-damaged buildings will finally come down. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    String Swing facilities expanded

    November 12th, 2021
    by

    A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Need a spot to rest? Benches now available on Wilton River Walk Trail

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Alleged Royall threat deemed groundless
    Update: Woman seriously injured in truck/buggy crash in town of Wilton
    Blaze destroys Trail’s End in rural Ontario
    Book review: ‘American Dirt’ by Jeannine Cummins
    Deer caused about three times the reimbursable damage compared to wolves in state last year

    News
    La Valle head-on crash kills rural Wilton man, Hillsboro 1-year-old
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
    60 units collected at Wilton blood drive
    Kendall native selected as commencement speaker at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
    KVR Friends to sell cookies, other items
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Book review: ‘Bone Canyon’ by Lee Goldburg
    South Side News for Dec. 9
    Ontario Public Library hosting holiday events
    Thanks to all who attended Wilton Public Library holiday open house
    Ontario Public Library collecting craft supplies for refugee kids and families

    Obituaries
    Paul Raymond Babbitt
    Fern Arlene Hutchison
    Harvey Eness
    Charles (Charlie/Chuck) Fick
    Joseph Henry Leis

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: An elaboration on N-O-W School Board meeting comments
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: It’s important to keep Red Cross Blood Drive in Wilton
    Letter to the editor: Congress should support Medicare Advantage
    Letter to the editor: Kudos to community gardeners in Norwalk, Ontario

    Sports
    Falcons fall in conference opener
    Royall closes season in regional semifinal
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood, Royall football fall in home SBC openers
    Close call for BHS volleyball

  • Backtalk
    Tons of treasures could be found at Trail’s End (‘Amish Walmart’)
    Local news is under threat
    One man with a gun can change so many lives
    Could revised FEMA rules improve small towns’ prospects?
    Opioid crisis has been underreported

    E-Edition
    Dec. 9, 2021, print issue
    Dec. 2, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 25, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 18, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 11, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    N-O-W student on National Honor Roll for math
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Royall teacher has taught three generations
    Brookwood marks Veterans Day
    Royall honors veterans