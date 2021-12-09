The Kendall Public Library hosted its cookie and candy walk fundraiser on Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall.
Kendall kicks off the season with cookie walk
When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site.
Jonathan Ellenburg, 43, of Norwalk was arrested for allegations of sexually assaulting three young girls.
Through American Rescue Plan federal funding, Scenic Bluffs will upgrade the Norwalk health center and expand clinical services in the community starting in 2022.
After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15.
Carter and Preston McNulty shot bucks Saturday.
It was more than a little eye-popping when Wilton’s new Dollar General store building sold in September for $1,385,856.
The Wilton Village Board agreed to a set of raises and bonuses after meeting in closed session Monday.
After a more than three-year wait, Ontario’s flood-damaged buildings will finally come down.
A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.
New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project.