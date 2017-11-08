Kendall hosts holiday fair

Solving mysteries at the Monroe County Local History Room November 2nd, 2017

by Karen Parker Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?

Relief for Puerto Rico October 27th, 2017

by County Line The Brookwood Diversity Club, along with Well Youth Ministry of Ontario and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District translator Nidia Alcantar, hosted a benefit for Puerto Rican hurricane victims Saturday evening at the Wilton Community Center.

Wilton puts on Polka Fest October 26th, 2017

by County Line The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.

Kendall expands police hours October 25th, 2017

by Sarah Parker Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.

Royall certifies tax levy October 25th, 2017

by Sarah Parker The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.

