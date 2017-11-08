Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.
Kendall hosts holiday fair
Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.
Royall High School gave its fall concert Oct. 31. [...]
Property-tax rates in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will swing upward this year, Superintendent Kelly Burhop said at the school’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 30.
Judge Richard Tyler of Regional Center Municipal Court accepted a plea Oct. 30 on behalf of a La Crosse man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.
Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.
Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?
The Brookwood Diversity Club, along with Well Youth Ministry of Ontario and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District translator Nidia Alcantar, hosted a benefit for Puerto Rican hurricane victims Saturday evening at the Wilton Community Center.
The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.
Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.
The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.
Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.