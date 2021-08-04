Kendall hosts community concert

Masks to remain optional at Royall August 4th, 2021

by County Line When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.

Monroe County Republicans send alert regarding N-O-W Schools August 4th, 2021

by County Line The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

Millhouse Bar and Grill to close August 3rd, 2021

by County Line The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.

Fun at the fair July 28th, 2021

by County Line At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.

