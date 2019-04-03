Kendall home destroyed in fire

By | Posted April 3rd, 2019 |

Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario’s farmers market, flea market begin May 25

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

    Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk gets mostly new village board | Muellenberg, Keith elected to N-O-W board; Palamaruk, Kranz elected to Royall board

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

    Most local village-board races were uncontested Tuesday, but the exception was Norwalk, where voters overturned the incumbents, bringing a mostly new slate to the village board.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Searching for Mr. Cosgrove: An adventure in local history

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    It is an unremarkable event here at the County Line when someone shares a vintage photo with us. But this half-dozen vintage photos were more intriguing than usual.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall board members clash over when to discuss contracts, compensation

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    At odds over when to discuss contracts and compensation, the Royall School Board reached an impasse at its meeting Monday, voting 2–2 to table the matter until board member Doug Waterman could attend a meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kickapoo cleanup underway

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    Cleaning up on the Kickapoo south of Ontario on Sunday, Julie Hoel (left) and Marla Lind help remove debris generated by last summer’s floods.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Candidates’ event set for Sunday in Norwalk

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    An opportunity to meet the candidates for the Norwalk Village Board will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Norwalk Public Library.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    School-board race 2019: Challengers, incumbents and write-ins to vie for positions at Royall and N-O-W

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-School school districts will have contested school-board races Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    High levels of radon reported in Wilton

    March 21st, 2019
    by

    Some homeowners in Wilton’s Arrowhead Subdivision have reported high levels of radon, a radioactive gas that is found in one in three Monroe County homes, Joy Krueger of the Monroe County Health Department told a crowd that had gathered March 1 at the Wilton Public Library for a discussion on the matter.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Elroy church at odds after August floods

    March 21st, 2019
    by

    Zion Lutheran Church has made its home on Franklin Street for nearly as long as Elroy has been a city.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood to get new football field lights

    March 21st, 2019
    by

    Moving forward with a plan to replace football-field lighting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education accepted a bid March 11 from Galileo Consulting of La Crosse for $12,000.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall mulls water/sewer expansion

    March 21st, 2019
    by

    In a preliminary exploration, the Kendall Village Board is considering adding water and sewer service to Derrick Street (County Highway P southwest) and to Glendale Road.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Vernon County to issue WIC benefits in April
    Community conversation on meth addiction set for May 2 in Sparta
    Book review: ‘There There’ by Tommy Orange
    Norwalk gets medication dropbox
    Vernon I&E Club: Identifying costs and what they mean

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 25–31
    Ontario’s ‘a travel night to remember’
    Norwalk purchases lot from county for $1
    Kendall celebrates FundFest
    Genealogy group meets April 2

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives