Kendall holiday fair set for Nov. 8

Posted 8 hours ago

Changes are in the works for Kendall’s annual holiday fair. 

  • Floodplain administrator to assist Ontario with compliance

    8 hours ago
    Ontario’s new floodplain administrator got off to an abrupt start last week.

    Brookwood’s one-act play

    October 17th, 2019
    The Brookwood theatre program is in preparation for the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association’s One-Act District Festival.

    Ontario officers may face obstruction charges

    October 17th, 2019
    Ontario Police Chief Dave Rynes and part-time officer Grover Wooten could face misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, as police reports indicate the former allegedly advised the latter to lie to Monroe County officers about a Sept. 28 accident in Cashton.

    Wilton issues raises, bonuses

    October 17th, 2019
    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch has cited the current job market and a lack of parity among village’s longtime employees and a recent hire as the board’s justifications for issuing raises.

    Ontario board steps back from gym project

    October 17th, 2019
    Plans to turn the gym at the old Ontario Elementary School into a temporary community hall hit a snag at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

  • Brookwood celebrates homecoming

    October 11th, 2019
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had its homecoming parade Friday in Ontario. Above: Seniors Clayton Gnewikow, Siara Vera Cruz, Ceara Kilfoyle, Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp ride in the parade.

    Ontario Farmers Market organizers making plans for 2020

    October 11th, 2019
    Up for discussion is the offer to use the space between the Bank of Ontario and the Ontario Post Office for next year’s market.

    KVR to offer program on geologic sites

    October 11th, 2019
    As part of its Driftless Dialogue series, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will offer a program entitled “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State."

    Norwalk hosts Rails-to-Trails races

    October 11th, 2019
    Norwalk hosted its Rails-to-Trails marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Sunday.

    Renovations underway at old Ontario school

    October 11th, 2019
    Village of Ontario employees, volunteers and students from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy spent Oct. 3 removing damp, moldy drywall and insulation from the addition of the former Ontario Elementary School building.

    Norwalk looking for money for flood repairs﻿

    October 11th, 2019
    Norwalk Village Board members have been trying the past few months to find money to help repair more than $51,000 in damages from last year’s floods to seven sewer lines, two catch basins and a culvert.

    Vernon County to issue WIC benefits
    Tax levy and other fiscal news for N-O-W constituents
    Book review: ‘Cutting for Stone’ by Abiy Ahmed
    Ridgeville crash might have caused fatality
    A bird’s-eye view of Kendall

    News
    Brookwood theatre to present “‘Love Serving Love’ and Other Works”
    Dad’s Belgian Waffles supper slated for Nov. 9
    Longtime Village of Kendall employee retires
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Oct. 7–13
    Royall fall concert set for Tuesday, Oct. 29
