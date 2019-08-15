Kendall hires new clerk

Ontario makes plans for old school building August 15th, 2019

by Karen Parker The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.

Wilton’s police chief asks for reduced hours August 15th, 2019

by Sarah Parker Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.

Four Kickapoo kayakers escape disaster August 15th, 2019

by Karen Parker The Kickapoo River showed its unpredictable and dangerous side Sunday when four kayakers from the Rockford, Ill., area required rescue by the La Farge Fire Department.

