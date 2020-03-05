Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.
Kendall hires floodplain administrator
The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.
During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.
It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.
Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.
The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.
A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.
The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.
At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that fellow board member Nidia Alcantar shouldn’t vote on matters that involved law enforcement or the court
The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.
Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.