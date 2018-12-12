Kendall gets donations for park repairs

Songs of the season December 12th, 2018

by County Line At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Rynes to reprise police-chief position in Ontario December 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker A familiar face will be back in the Ontario squad car this winter, as the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to hire Dave Rynes to replace Police Chief Philip Welch, who departed last summer to join the Coon Valley Police Department.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.