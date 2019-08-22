Kendall gathering set for Aug. 31

Kendall celebrates new wastewater treatment facility August 22nd, 2019

by County Line The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

A Norwalk tradition August 22nd, 2019

by County Line The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Norwalk to consider rules on backyard chickens Sept. 9 August 22nd, 2019

by Chris Gough A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Whitestown residents opposed to new 5G tower August 22nd, 2019

by Karen Parker About 30 people crowded into the Whitestown Town Hall on Tuesday evening, all of them expressing their opposition to a cell tower proposed by internet service provider Bug Tussel that would be situated roughly at the intersection of Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.