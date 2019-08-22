Kendall celebrates new wastewater treatment facility

The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.
The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.
A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.
Come celebrate Kendall on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the Kendall-Area Gathering and All-School Reunion will be at the Kendall Community Hall.
About 30 people crowded into the Whitestown Town Hall on Tuesday evening, all of them expressing their opposition to a cell tower proposed by internet service provider Bug Tussel that would be situated roughly at the intersection of Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.
The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.
Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.
Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.
From the 1930s until 1974, Tillman Produce Company was a household name in Monroe County.
The Kickapoo River showed its unpredictable and dangerous side Sunday when four kayakers from the Rockford, Ill., area required rescue by the La Farge Fire Department.
Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days last weekend.
