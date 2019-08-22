Kendall celebrates new wastewater treatment facility

Posted August 22nd, 2019

The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.

  • A Norwalk tradition

    August 22nd, 2019
    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.

    Norwalk to consider rules on backyard chickens Sept. 9

    August 22nd, 2019
    A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.

    Kendall gathering set for Aug. 31

    August 22nd, 2019
    Come celebrate Kendall on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the Kendall-Area Gathering and All-School Reunion will be at the Kendall Community Hall.

    Whitestown residents opposed to new 5G tower

    August 22nd, 2019
    About 30 people crowded into the Whitestown Town Hall on Tuesday evening, all of them expressing their opposition to a cell tower proposed by internet service provider Bug Tussel that would be situated roughly at the intersection of Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

    Ontario makes plans for old school building

    August 15th, 2019
    The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.

  • Kendall hires new clerk

    August 15th, 2019
    Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.

    Wilton’s police chief asks for reduced hours

    August 15th, 2019
    Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.

    When eggs and chickens kept Wilton humming

    August 15th, 2019
    From the 1930s until 1974, Tillman Produce Company was a household name in Monroe County.

    Four Kickapoo kayakers escape disaster

    August 15th, 2019
    The Kickapoo River showed its unpredictable and dangerous side Sunday when four kayakers from the Rockford, Ill., area required rescue by the La Farge Fire Department.

    Festivity in Wilton

    August 7th, 2019
    Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days last weekend.

    Profiles of long-time Norwalk residents

    August 7th, 2019
    Izzy Ziegler and Jake Menn will be
    in Norwalk Tractor Pull parade, which starts at 12 p.m. Sunday.

