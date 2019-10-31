A Halloween party was offered Saturday at the Kendall Depot, featuring movies, a haunted house and treats.
Kendall celebrates Halloween at the depot
The Brookwood theatre program will present “‘Love Serving Love’ and Other Works” as its fall production in November.
East Town Dairy in rural Cashton evidently was not responsible for the fish kill that wiped out 1,213 brown trout and 232 brook trout on 1.7 miles of Brush Creek.
The Royall School Board set a final levy of $2,323,901 at its meeting Monday, an increase from the $ $2,299,833 figure presented at the district’s annual meeting in September.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District taxpayers will pay a mill rate of $8.66, the lowest since 1984, Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced at the district’s budget hearing Monday.
Vernon County DNR Conservation Warden Shawna Stringham and DNR Fisheries Biologist Kirk Olson spoke to about 50 Coulee Region Trout Unlimited members, and a few Viola Sportsmen’s Club members, about recent manure spills and fish kills in the Driftless Region at a meeting in Viroqua on Oct. 16.
Ontario’s new floodplain administrator got off to an abrupt start last week.
Changes are in the works for Kendall’s annual holiday fair.
The Brookwood theatre program is in preparation for the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association’s One-Act District Festival.
Ontario Police Chief Dave Rynes and part-time officer Grover Wooten could face misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, as police reports indicate the former allegedly advised the latter to lie to Monroe County officers about a Sept. 28 accident in Cashton.
Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch has cited the current job market and a lack of parity among village’s longtime employees and a recent hire as the board’s justifications for issuing raises.
Plans to turn the gym at the old Ontario Elementary School into a temporary community hall hit a snag at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.