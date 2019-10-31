Kendall celebrates Halloween at the depot

East Town exonerated on fish kill, but dairy’s troubles continue to mount October 31st, 2019

by Karen Parker East Town Dairy in rural Cashton evidently was not responsible for the fish kill that wiped out 1,213 brown trout and 232 brook trout on 1.7 miles of Brush Creek.

Royall sets final tax levy October 31st, 2019

by County Line The Royall School Board set a final levy of $2,323,901 at its meeting Monday, an increase from the $ $2,299,833 figure presented at the district’s annual meeting in September.

N-O-W mill rate to drop October 31st, 2019

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District taxpayers will pay a mill rate of $8.66, the lowest since 1984, Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced at the district’s budget hearing Monday.

