Kendall celebrates American Legion’s 100th

Ontario school purchase generates confusion April 25th, 2019

by Karen Parker Although purchasing the old Ontario Elementary School had been discussed briefly at Ontario Village Board meetings, last month’s announcement that the village had purchased the 4.8-acre property came as a surprise to some.

A signpost of the past April 19th, 2019

by County Line As part of its remodeling and expansion project, the Kendall Public Library has installed a replica of the Kendall State Bank vault door in the newly opened section, which is in an adjoining building and which housed the bank in the early 20th century.

Wilton church honors Dougherty, long-time janitor April 19th, 2019

by County Line On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton honored Florence Dougherty, who ended her 55-year stint as the church’s janitor earlier this month.

Wilton OK’s $56,460 bid to repair water main April 19th, 2019

by County Line Addressing damages from the August 2018 floods, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to hire Badger Environmental & Earthworks for $56,460 to repair a water main on Highway 71, near the eastern boundary of the village.

