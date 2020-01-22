Kendall board considers proposal for Glenwood Park

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.

Select Sires recently recognized Paul Gerber of Ontario for 10 years of service to Select Sires Inc.

January 16th, 2020

by County Line

The regular monthly meeting for the town of Ridgeville gave hope that the new cellular tower on County Highway U should have all of its equipment installed by the end of this month.