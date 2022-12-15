Kendall approves new fee schedule

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.

November 17th, 2022

by County Line

Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.