Kendall approves 2021 budget

An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk November 11th, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

Wilton Village Board votes not to enact mask policy November 11th, 2020

by County Line Clashing views marked a discussion on a proposed mask requirement for Wilton Village Board meetings, but in the end, the board voted 5–2 against the measure at its meeting Monday.

Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion November 11th, 2020

by County Line Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

Scenes of state cross country November 4th, 2020

by County Line Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.

