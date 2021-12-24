Royall’s Arria Raese, Cailey Simons and Marah Gruen assist in a small-group portion of “12 Days of Christmas” during the school’s concert on Dec. 7.
Jolly melodies at Royall
Royall’s Misty Frosty Dancers put on a show during the school's concert Dec. 13.
Last year, Mia received a letter in the mail from Santa with a small amount of cash in the envelope that read she was now one of Santa’s helpers and could take the money and use it toward others, gifting, spreading joy, etc.
One more downtown Ontario building will soon fall to the wrecker’s ball, as the village board accepted a bid of $14,795 from Bill Lepke Excavating of Viroqua at its meeting Monday. Lepke was the lowest of three bids.
In tandem with national trends, the Village of Kendall likely will encounter high construction costs when it asks for bids for its municipal well reconstruction project in early 2022.
Describing recent occurrences during which “some unruly citizens were coming in and acting very threateningly,” Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch suggested at the board’s Monday meeting that a sort of walk-up window could be installed at the Wilton Community Center village office.
When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site.
The Kendall Public Library hosted its cookie and candy walk fundraiser on Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall.
Jonathan Ellenburg, 43, of Norwalk was arrested for allegations of sexually assaulting three young girls.
Through American Rescue Plan federal funding, Scenic Bluffs will upgrade the Norwalk health center and expand clinical services in the community starting in 2022.
After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15.