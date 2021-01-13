In Wilton, Welch won’t seek new term

By | Posted January 13th, 2021 |

Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Brookwood’s Ferries named Top-Notch Teacher

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario man arrested for indecent exposure

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    An Ontario man who was screaming profanities while his pants were down around his ankles was arrested by Vernon County police Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New filtration system installed at N-O-W﻿

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    To mitigate Covid-19 risks, new ionization filtration systems have been installed in Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Creamery may escape demolition

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    It appeared the Norwalk Creamery was spared from extinction after its owners, Scott Rogers and Christina Dodge, mounted a spirit defense of the building at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario moves closer to razing community hall

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Brookwood cross country honored

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall may demolish Glendale Road house

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    WIN-WIN names Christmas giveaway winners

    January 6th, 2021
    by

    The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Longer days and other celestial truths

    December 30th, 2020
    by

    By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A reimagined Christmas concert

    December 30th, 2020
    by

    Brookwood students recorded their holiday concerts Dec. 15. The performers social distanced, and the events were not open to the public.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Demolition of Ontario Community Hall delayed; FEMA buyouts approved

    December 16th, 2020
    by

    The Ontario Village Board heard some good news at its Monday meeting, when clerk Terri Taylor told the board that just prior to the meeting, she had received an email indicating that FEMA had approved buyouts for the nine properties damaged in the 2018 flood.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Friday, Jan. 15: Monroe County reports 28 cases; Vernon County, three; and Juneau County, 13
    Thursday, Jan. 14: Monroe County reports 26 cases; Vernon County, four cases; and Juneau County, 32 cases and one death
    Wednesday, Jan. 13: Monroe County reports 32 new cases; Vernon County, seven; and Juneau County, 15
    Tuesday, Jan. 12: Monroe County has 14 cases; Vernon County, two; and Juneau County, seven and one death
    Saturday, Jan. 9, to Monday, Jan. 11: Monroe County has 52 new cases; Vernon County, 12 cases and one death; and Juneau County, 30 cases

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Nathan’s Run’ by John Gilstrap
    Royall’s Gruen among top three candidates for Pardeeville superintendent position
    BHS actors to perform ‘These Shining Lives’
    Book review: ‘Hiddensee’ by Gregory Maguire
    Royall teacher passes away suddenly
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Puzzles can be checked out from Ontario Public Library
    South Side News for Jan. 14
    Wilton hosts winter reading program
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    Wilton Public Library offering winter reading challenge

    News
    Vimont: Climate change mitigation an economic opportunity
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 4–10
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Dec. 21–27
    Elroy-Sparta State Trail work underway
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for Dec. 7–13

    Obituaries
    Patrick J. Welch Sr.
    Deloris Elizabeth Budde
    Mildred I. Wurster﻿
    Father Eugene Durrant Trainer
    Paul G. “Smedley” Brandau

    Opinion
    ﻿Your right to know: Remote access to meetings is not ideal
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Making changes in Norwalk is an uphill battle
    Letter to the editor: Farmer recognition overdue
    Letter to the editor: Deplorable

  • Backtalk
    Every day is April Fools’ Day
    In these tumultous times, consider keeping a journal
    Risser made Wisconsin a better state for its citizens
    A year without a Christmas tree
    Content spreads quickly on the Internet

    E-Edition
    Jan. 14, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 7, 2021, print issue
    Dec. 31, 2020, print issue
    Dec. 17, 2020, print issue
    Dec. 10, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s
    Bowling in Kendall, circa 1950
    Wilton school of yesteryear
    Kendall homecoming court, 1950

    School
    Wilton hosts parade for Brookwood theatre students
    Gruen named Academic All-State for cross country
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W children write Christmas poems
    Royall names November students of the month