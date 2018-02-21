Hypnotic suggestion

The Brookwood FFA hosted a performance by hypnotist Jim Wand on Monday evening.

  • Fowl friends

    February 21st, 2018
    The Brookwood theatre program will present “The Birds” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9; 7 p.m. Friday, March 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

    Terrorism charges filed against bar owner

    February 21st, 2018
    Norwalk business owner Lucas Bender will face a pretrial conference Monday, March 5, after being charged with terrorism in January.

    After getting an EPA grant, N-O-W to buy new school bus

    February 14th, 2018
    After receiving a $20,000 federal Environmental Protection Agency grant, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will purchase a new, $89,128 school bus, the board of education decided at its Monday meeting.

    Wilton gets $2,500 for ball-diamond improvements

    February 14th, 2018
    The Village of Wilton recently received a $2,500 donation from the La Crosse Loggers Foundation for ball-diamond improvements.

    Norwalk drops Wilton Ambulance Service

    February 14th, 2018
    Despite arguments from Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Wilton Ambulance Service Co-director Jeremy Likely, it appears Norwalk will now acquire ambulance service from Sparta.

  • Highway 71 in Kendall to open to ATVs, UTVs

    February 14th, 2018
    Highway 71 in Kendall will open to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, as the village board agreed Monday to amend its ordinance on the matter.

    Wilton offers plan to provide police coverage in Kendall

    February 14th, 2018
    The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.

    Ontario gets new, lower bid for municipal well project

    February 14th, 2018
    Sometimes procrastination pays off, as the Ontario Village Board learned at its Monday evening meeting.

    Ontario Public Library to host program on British Isles

    February 7th, 2018
    Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.

    Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel

    February 7th, 2018
    Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.

    Library to sponsor free viewings of Oscar-nominated movies at Elroy Theatre

    February 7th, 2018
    The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

