Ontario Legion next to be razed December 16th, 2021

by County Line One more downtown Ontario building will soon fall to the wrecker’s ball, as the village board accepted a bid of $14,795 from Bill Lepke Excavating of Viroqua at its meeting Monday. Lepke was the lowest of three bids.

Wilton to upgrade security at village office December 16th, 2021

by County Line Describing recent occurrences during which “some unruly citizens were coming in and acting very threateningly,” Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch suggested at the board’s Monday meeting that a sort of walk-up window could be installed at the Wilton Community Center village office.

Ontario leans toward prioritizing new pavilion December 9th, 2021

by County Line When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site.

