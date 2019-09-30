Heifers in the Haymow: Four shops in one to have grand opening in rural Ontario

Scenes of autumn September 30th, 2019

by County Line Is Brush Creek growing into the Brush River? Judging from this view at Highway 33 and Opal Road, between Ontario and Cashton, water is in abundance.

DNR superintendent to give talk on trail repairs September 30th, 2019

by County Line Andrew Haffele, superintendent of the Wildcat Work Unit of the DNR, will discuss repairs to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Elroy Public Library.

Brookwood staff has discovered no vaping incidents September 30th, 2019

by County Line School administration has not found evidence that Brookwood students are using vaping devices, Principal Angela Funk told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 16.

Shenanigans September 22nd, 2019

by County Line As part of Royall’s homecoming week, the school hosted Community Night on Sept. 18. Students played games and performed skits, plus court members were introduced.

Rethinking Glenwood: Kendall committee considers long-term plans for park September 20th, 2019

by County Line The Kendall park committee is re-imagining the layout and utility of Glenwood Park, board member Art Keenan, also the committee chair, reported to the village board at its meeting Sept. 12.

