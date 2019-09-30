Heifers in the Haymow: Four shops in one to have grand opening in rural Ontario

It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and what better place to start than the grand opening of Heifers in the Haymow in rural Ontario?

  • At the KVR, NWS makes flood-forecasting presentation

    John Wetenkamp is a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service office out of La Crosse.

    St. Luke’s in rural Elroy to host hymn sing

    This past year, little St. Luke’s Church, located the town of Glendale in rural Elroy, was added to both the state and national Register of Historic Places.

    Rails to Trails Marathon is Saturday

    The Rails to Trails Marathon is set to be back on track on Oct. 6.

    Supervisors agree climate change affects Monroe County

    On a 15–0 vote Sept. 25, Monroe County Board supervisors accepted that climate change is happening and threw their support behind the efforts of the county’s newly-formed Climate Change Task Force (CCTF).

    Royall’s mill rate projected to go up

    September 30th, 2019
    A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.

  • Scenes of autumn

    Is Brush Creek growing into the Brush River? Judging from this view at Highway 33 and Opal Road, between Ontario and Cashton, water is in abundance.

    DNR superintendent to give talk on trail repairs

    Andrew Haffele, superintendent of the Wildcat Work Unit of the DNR, will discuss repairs to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Elroy Public Library.

    Brookwood staff has discovered no vaping incidents

    School administration has not found evidence that Brookwood students are using vaping devices, Principal Angela Funk told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 16.

    Shenanigans

    As part of Royall’s homecoming week, the school hosted Community Night on Sept. 18. Students played games and performed skits, plus court members were introduced.

    Rethinking Glenwood: Kendall committee considers long-term plans for park

    The Kendall park committee is re-imagining the layout and utility of Glenwood Park, board member Art Keenan, also the committee chair, reported to the village board at its meeting Sept. 12.

    Farmers and citizens weigh in on proposed changes to Livestock Facility Siting Law

    Just more than 50 farmers and other concerned citizens from the Driftless Region, ranging from Platteville to Buffalo County and between, testified at the two hearings put on by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Onalaska.

