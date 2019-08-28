Hawk High Dairy expansion unacceptable to some town of Ridgeville residents

By | Posted August 28th, 2019 |

At a DNR hearing Tuesday, Hawk High Dairy’s plans to expand its milking operation met with nearly unanimous opposition from area residents and neighbors to the operation.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall Public Library open house set for Labor Day weekend

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    The Kendall Public Library will host an open house this weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall struggles to fill teaching positions

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    A statewide teacher shortage has resulted in repercussions for the Royall School District as its administration works to fill certain slots.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W mulls proposal for liaison officer

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education considered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s proposal Aug. 12 to share a liaison officer with the Cashton School District and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall celebrates new wastewater treatment facility

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A Norwalk tradition

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Norwalk to consider rules on backyard chickens Sept. 9

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall gathering set for Aug. 31

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    Come celebrate Kendall on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the Kendall-Area Gathering and All-School Reunion will be at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Whitestown residents opposed to new 5G tower

    August 22nd, 2019
    by

    About 30 people crowded into the Whitestown Town Hall on Tuesday evening, all of them expressing their opposition to a cell tower proposed by internet service provider Bug Tussel that would be situated roughly at the intersection of Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario makes plans for old school building

    August 15th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hires new clerk

    August 15th, 2019
    by

    Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton’s police chief asks for reduced hours

    August 15th, 2019
    by

    Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Remains of the Day’ by Kazuo Ishiguro
    Book review: ‘True Legacy: The History of the Tillman Produce Company’ by Philip and Cheryl Tillman
    River towns face similar struggles: Lessons from Viola could be applied to other cities, villages
    Book review: ‘The Life We Bury’ by Allen Askens
    Creative musings: ‘The Age of Independence’

    News
    Lawmakers join Evers to push Medicaid expansion
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 19–25
    Wegner Grotto’s ‘Art Outdoors’ set for Saturday
    Wilton, BHS FFA host blood drive
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 12–18

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    South Side News for Aug. 29
    Gjefle: Seek him early
    Wilton High School cheerleaders, 1955
    BHS class of ‘64 reunites
    Author entertains at Westby Performing Arts Center

    Obituaries
    Robert “Bob” Phillips
    Susan J. Preuss
    Patricia M. Nendze
    Earl Dean Buchholz
    Evan D. Summerfield

    Opinion
    Your right to know: Abrahamson let the sunshine in
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: What will happen to state parks that don’t draw affluent, urban visitors?
    Letter to the editor: Urge Whitestown Town Board to deny variance for 5G tower
    Letter to the editor: Law curbs local control over cell-tower siting

    Sports
    Knights too much against Panthers
    Falcons rush to victory in season opener
    Royall hosts pitching-machine softball tournament
    Wrestling at the ranch
    It’s go time for gridiron

  • Backtalk
    Should we rethink how we respond to natural disasters?
    Fallout over Bug Tussel towers continues
    Polarization has reached the Kickapoo Valley
    Ontario needs to plan for possibility of more flooding
    Ontario businesses and supporters turn to government for protection

    E-Edition
    Aug. 29, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 22, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 15, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 8, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 1, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton High School cheerleaders, 1955
    Ontario, 1957
    Norwalk power plant, 1913
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton

    School
    School days
    Brookwood student wins gold medal at FCCLA nationals
    Falcon Mall gets new flooring
    N-O-W names artists of the year
    Brookwood students named to honor roll