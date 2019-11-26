Haney shoots 9-pointer

Monroe County citizens forging ahead with climate-change action 21 hours ago

by County Line A Monroe County group, POWER (Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources), held its “Let’s Talk Climate Crisis and Monroe County” event at the American Legion Hall on Nov. 17.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Sixth-grader gets first buck November 26th, 2019

by County Line Rural Elroy residents Dave and Myrna Fauska’s great-great-nephew, sixth-grader Carlton Dorval of Union Grove, Wis., got his first buck on opening day 2019 hunting on their farm.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Bandits bag burls, but teamwork brings justice in case that touches woodworking industry November 26th, 2019

by County Line The 2018 case of the sawed-off burls started at a three-way intersection of a tip from the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association to the state conservation wardens, a state forester’s conversation with a victimized woodland owner and a trespass complaint to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Vernon County men fined for illegal deer﻿ harvest November 21st, 2019

by County Line The Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 6 ordered two local men who led a 2018 illegal shining and shooting...

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.