German band honors Ontario

By | Posted September 22nd, 2022 |

Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Coon Creek Watershed Council celebrates one-year anniversary

    September 22nd, 2022
    by

    The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W makes new hires

    September 22nd, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved three new hires and one resignation at its meeting Sept. 12. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Celebrating the sustenance of rural life: Cashton farm to host Rural Life Day

    September 15th, 2022
    by

    For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton board takes no public comments

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario considers how to spend $1.6 million grant

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wood Turtle Days group will have fundraiser for Brookwood athletics

    September 8th, 2022
    by

    The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers breaks ground on Norwalk Health Center

    September 1st, 2022
    by

    Bringing healthcare access to rural and underserved communities is the foundation of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ mission.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Splendor of summer

    August 25th, 2022
    by

    Though the summer beauty at Ontario’s Palen Park reached its peak a few weeks ago, visitors can still take in summer flora.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Construction of Gundersen St. Joe’s Elroy Clinic expected to start in October

    August 25th, 2022
    by

    Gundersen St. Joseph’s expects to break ground on its new Elroy clinic this October.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Scenic Bluffs in Cashton hosts e-Recyling event

    August 18th, 2022
    by

    Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy in rural Hillsboro
    Monroe County WIC to issue benefits
    Royall High School homecoming set for next week
    Two hurt in motorcycle/deer collision near Ontario
    Friends of Wildcat to host series of events this fall

    News
    Norwalk Police Report for September
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 12–18
    KVR hosting photo contest
    Village of Kendall sets trick-or-treat hours
    Kendall Mustang Riders donate to Ontario Ambulance Service
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Book review: ‘Bough Cutter’ by Jeff Nania
    St. Luke’s history: Arthur Bliese was longtime pastor at rural Elroy church
    Ontario story time set for Sept. 27
    Kendall Public Library is hosting book sale
    Packer basket raffle underway in Norwalk

    Obituaries
    Darlene (Williams) Cooley
    Wilma M. (Fanta) Boldon
    Curtis “Curt” Brieske
    Leland C. Meffert
    Michael Alan Bjerkos

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Curt Brieske’s community contributions are impressive
    Letter to the editor: Censorship is not a game to be played
    Letter to the editor: County Line should focus less on Wilton controversy
    Letter to the editor: Say ‘no’ to Village of Wilton raises
    Letter to the editor: Wake up, Wilton

    Sports
    Royall football notches loss against New Lisbon
    Falcon volleyball posts high over Hillsboro
    Brookwood named WIAA School of Excellence
    Falcon runners crack PR finishes
    Falcons notch first place at Seneca tourney

  • Backtalk
    Are crudities slung around all too often?
    What will fill the gap when newspapers disappear?
    Attacks on schools are at times irrational
    Wilton’s pool the result of veterans’ efforts
    Abortion issue has shades of gray

    E-Edition
    Sept. 22, 2022, print issue
    Sept. 15, 2022, print issue
    Sept. 8, 2022, print issue
    Sept. 1, 2022, print issue
    Aug. 25, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49

    School
    Alumni donate to Royall
    Royall music students honored
    Powell’s art entered in state-fair contest
    N-O-W honors Brieske
    Royall hosts sixth-grade science fair