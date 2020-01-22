Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse counties received approval for a $1.6 million grant to study two area watersheds where flood-prevention dams were breached during heavy rainfalls in 2018.
Funding secured for watershed studies
In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.
After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.
Wilton Wood Turtle Days, Inc., held its annual meeting on Jan. 30 at the Wilton Community Center.
Monday’s tug of war match between Royall and Brookwood ended in a narrow 3-point win for the Panthers.
While the average citizen may believe that elected officials operate independently, they are in fact controlled by a vast amount of federal and state law.
Local villages hosted their caucuses for village board seats last week.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board bade farewell to two retiring employees at its meeting Jan. 13.
Considering a proposal created by University of Wisconsin-Platteville engineering students, the Kendall Village Board reviewed a plan for a re-imagined Glenwood Park at its meeting Jan. 13.
As with most building projects, the village board found itself facing some unexpected costs Monday evening as it reviewed renovations of the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium into a community hall.
Norcrest residents showed up to voice their worries at the Norwalk Village Board meeting Tuesday.
Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.