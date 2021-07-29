Fun at the fair

At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.

  • Comments on CRT make up bulk of N-O-W board meeting

    July 28th, 2021
    A conversation on critical race theory continued to occupy the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting July 20, with some residents alleging that the conflict-ridden concept had made its way into the school’s curriculum and board members denying it was being taught.

    Kendall belatedly to celebrate its 125th

    July 14th, 2021
    Kendall Fest, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will serve in part as a postponed celebration of the village’s 125th anniversary.

    Tractor pull enthusiasts gather in Wilton

    July 14th, 2021
    The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club hosted its tractor pull Sunday in the village's downtown.

    Kendall to offer free concert

    July 14th, 2021
    A free community concert at Kendall’s Central Park is set for Thursday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    Kendall to rebid well project

    July 14th, 2021
      The Village of Kendall park committee has proposed a new layout for Glenwood Park, which was severely damaged in...

  • Wilton Ambulance requests separate facility

    July 14th, 2021
    Jeremy Likely and Laurence Johns of the Wilton Ambulance Service appealed to the Wilton Village Board on Monday to create a facility specifically for the service.

    Royall community welcomes home state champs

    July 9th, 2021
    Coach Kalli Brown with daughter Avery and Coach Dave Zmolek wave to the crowd in Thursday’s welcome-home parade to honor the girls track team, which captured the WIAA Division 3 Track and Field State Champion title June 24.

    Local schools lose out on FEMA grants

    July 7th, 2021
    Neither the Royall nor the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District was successful in getting a FEMA grant that would have covered much of the cost of new construction at the schools.

    State champions: Royall girls track wins first-ever team title

    June 30th, 2021
    Royall’s Marah Gruen and Alie Palamaruk finish the Panthers’ victory lap while holding the Division 3 state championship trophy.

    Brookwood’s Peterson races to second-place berth

    June 30th, 2021
    Brookwood’s Dan Peterson edges Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson (right) and Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen) for second place in the 400 meter dash.

    Free concerts will be performed in Avalanche

    June 30th, 2021
    The West Fork Sports Club in Avalanche, Wis., will offer free concerts in the park in July.

