The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village.
Frustration grows over Norwalk Fire Department’s billing system
The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village.
Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.
Wilton accepted a bid for its new softball field Monday, with the board voting unanimously to award the contract to Dirt Monkey Excavating of Cashton for $74,510.
After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to hire TSP Engineers of Rochester, Minn., to create schematic design for a new track and field.
Depending on how you look at it, moving a mobile home into Ontario just became more or less difficult after the village board approved a new set of rules at its regular meeting Monday.
After the first two rounds of Division 5 boys basketball regional play, the Royall boys basketball team advanced to the regional final round, hosting Cochrane-Fountain City on March 4. Royall led 38-27 at halftime and secured the win 85-58 to advance to sectionals.
The Kendall Lions Club's Fundfest will be Saturday, April 1, at the Kendall Community Hall.
Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
Speaking at Monday’s board of education meeting, Royall English teacher Josh Benson put forward a proposal to host a London trip for the school’s Advanced Placement students in English.
At a special meeting last week, the Wilton Village Board agreed to rebid its softball field project plus put its lighting project out for bid.
In August 2018, disastrous flooding swept through our river valleys, wiping out sections of Ontario’s and Kendall’s downtowns.
It appears that Ontario farmers market will reappear with revisions this summer.