Fourth of July in Ontario

Ontario police cite two for open intoxicants June 22nd, 2017

by County Line Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Date set for Rails-to-Trails Marathon June 21st, 2017

by County Line The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.

Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July June 16th, 2017

by Laurie Erickson It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.

