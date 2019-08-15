Four Kickapoo kayakers escape disaster

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.

August 15th, 2019

by Sarah Parker

Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.