Former Kendall Motors building razed

Royall Schools post superintendent’s job May 5th, 2022

by County Line The Royall School District is advertising for a new school superintendent to replace Mark Gruen, who has taken a position with the Johnson Creek School District.

Royall celebrates prom April 28th, 2022

by County Line Royall hosted its junior prom April 23.

American Legion honors Ontario’s Stout, Budde April 28th, 2022

by County Line Roger Mattison of the Coon Valley American Legion presented state awards on Monday for years of service to the Ontario American Legion

Royall residents ask about construction timeline April 28th, 2022

by County Line Attendees at Royall’s school board meeting Monday posed questions regarding the recently taxpayer-approved building project, asking how construction would affect both the start of school next fall and the amount of parking available at the schools.

