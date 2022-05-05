Former Kendall Motors building razed

By | Posted May 5th, 2022 |

Demolition of the Kendall Motors building was completed this week.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Royall Schools post superintendent’s job

    May 5th, 2022
    by

    The Royall School District is advertising for a new school superintendent to replace Mark Gruen, who has taken a position with the Johnson Creek School District. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall celebrates prom

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Royall hosted its junior prom April 23.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    American Legion honors Ontario’s Stout, Budde

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Roger Mattison of the Coon Valley American Legion presented state awards on Monday for years of service to the Ontario American Legion

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall residents ask about construction timeline

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Attendees at Royall’s school board meeting Monday posed questions regarding the recently taxpayer-approved building project, asking how construction would affect both the start of school next fall and the amount of parking available at the schools. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Bench warrant out for Norwalk man accused of sexual assault

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for a Norwalk man facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child after he failed to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Ontario cafe building torn down

    April 21st, 2022
    by

    Repercussions continue from the August 2018 flood, as the Milk Jug Cafe building on Garden Street in Ontario was demolished Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    The mad dash

    April 21st, 2022
    by

    Norwalk and Ontario hosted Easter egg hunts Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Echo Valley Hope to offer ‘Let’s Talk’ gathering in Ontario

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Echo Valley Hope will host a free gathering the first Tuesday of each month called, “Let’s Talk.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Rural Ontario home damaged in fire

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A new Ontario pavilion by July 4?

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk’s debate over buying a garbage truck or farming out the job continued at Tuesday night’s village board meeting. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Kendall Depot to host Elroy-Sparta State Trail reopening event
    Scenic Bluffs to offer open house in Norwalk
    Scenic Bluffs, N-O-W to offer sports physicals
    Kendall Legion awards Quilts of Valor
    N-O-W to have special board meeting Wednesday

    News
    Tickets available for next ACT production
    Vernon County Museum to host ‘Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin’
    Monroe County History Room to host program on Tomah Indian School on May 12
    Vernon County Historical Society thanks volunteers
    N-O-W School District continues nursing contact with Scenic Bluffs
  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Kendall’s movie night is May 20
    Ontario spring sale set for May 13
    Ontario StoryWalk features ‘When Spring Comes’
    Gjefle: Too Busy
    Wilton to offer summer reading program

    Obituaries
    Kenneth G. Koebernick
    Joe Masters
    Charles Ivan McLendon
    Kathleen M. Harrison
    Janice “Jan” Kanable

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: This isn’t about you
    Letter to the editor: Use of Falcon logo wasn’t meant to be offensive
    Letter to the editor: Falcon logo shouldn’t be used on social media to promote particular political beliefs
    Letter to the editor: Thank you for election information
    Letter to the editor: Evers fails to help rural EMS

    Sports
    Seneca stops Royall’s streak 6–4
    BHS softball, baseball gain wins over New Lisbon
    Track athletes compete at Royall invitational
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    Falcon baseball, softball mark start of spring season

  • Backtalk
    Money, outside consultants are changing local elections
    Remembering Phillip Egan, editor of the Elroy Leader Tribune
    April Fools’ Day feels redundant
    Schools play a role in citizen-making
    We live in an era of unverified accusations

    E-Edition
    May 5, 2022, print issue
    April 28, 2022, print issue
    April 21, 2022, print issue
    April 14, 2022, print issue
    April 7, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    Brookwood hosts FFA Banquet
    Royall performs in solo and ensemble contest
    Author visits N-O-W
    Brookwood girls capture first at New Lisbon meet
    N-O-W hosts Battle of the Books