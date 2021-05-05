Flood monitoring progresses in Monroe County

By | Posted May 5th, 2021 |

The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Homecoming Covid-style

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village government to take over Wilton festival

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A planned burn

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall board member questions legality of special meeting

    April 28th, 2021
    by

    Royall School Board member Sara Palamaruk contended on Monday that an April 21 special school board meeting was not properly notified and consequently was illegal.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Details released on Royall building referendum

    April 28th, 2021
    by

    Architectural and structural engineering firm FEH, based in Dubuque, Iowa, gave a presentation Monday on a Royall building referendum slated for April 2022.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Royall rushes toward perfect season

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flooded Kendall properties slated for buyouts

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton pays $9,842.56 to clerk/treasurer after dismissal

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    When the Wilton Village Board ended its working relationship with clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen on April 12, it agreed to $9,842.56 in severance pay for the 25-year employee.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W adds academic offerings

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved an array of academic programming and services at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall is state-bound!

    April 14th, 2021
    by

    The Royall volleyball team is swarmed by its student section as it storms the court following Tuesday’s Division 2 alt-fall regional championship at La Crosse Central. The Panthers, No. 4 seed, will play at state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against Brodhead at Beaver Dam.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Village Board, long-time clerk/treasurer part ways

    April 14th, 2021
    by

    Wilton deputy clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen, who has served the village for 25 years, will no longer be employed by the municipality, the board decided after a closed session Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Openings available in Monroe County Covid-19 vaccination clinics
    14,287 Monroe County residents have received first dose of vaccination
    Vernon County has nine new Covid-19 cases, two new deaths from April 9–15
    9,302 Monroe County residents now fully vaccinated for Covid-19
    Vernon County has six new Covid-19 cases from April 2–8

    Extra
    Book review: ‘The Accidental Further Adventures of the 100-Year-Old Man’ by Jonas Jonasson
    Monroe County seeks reserves officers
    Monroe County highway worker injured near Kendall﻿
    Reservations no longer needed to see Monroe County History Room exhibits
    Book review: ‘﻿The Vagabonds’ by Jeff Gunn
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives