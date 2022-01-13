Flood-damaged Ontario Legion Hall demolished

Wilton honors former police chief Likely January 13th, 2022

by County Line Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday.

Ontario continues to grapple with plans for public facilities January 13th, 2022

by County Line Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.

Garbage crisis remains unresolved in Norwalk January 13th, 2022

by County Line Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.

