Flood 2018

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

 

Heavy overnight rains reaching 11 inches caused widespread flooding Tuesday. Pictured here is Garden Street in Ontario. Below, see a photo gallery of area flooding.

Most Ontario businesses were damaged in the flood, as were several residences. There was five feet of water in the Ontario Fastrip.

The Ontario squad car was submerged in floodwaters early this morning, plus the visitor center in Palen Park floated down river to an unknown location. Water also entered the Ontario Community Hall. Cows were stranded on a hill, by the wastewater-treatment plant. 

The County Line office, which also was flooded, will be closed. To contact us, call (608) 822-5296 or email us at [email protected] 

The Town of Sheldon issued the following notice: “Please be advised that travel in the Township of Sheldon is very treacherous. We have many mudslides, roads washed out, culverts not handling the water. We are trying to make repairs as fast we can, but the continual rain is hindering our repair efforts. Thank you for your patience, and we will work as fast as we can to get all roads passable again.”

In Wilton, Main Street businesses are flooding. The bridge is gone at Highway 131 and County Highway Z in Monroe County. 

Decisions on this weekend’s Labor Day celebration in Kendall likely will be made tomorrow morning, according to organizer Doug Rogalla. It’s likely the tractor pull will be canceled due to flooding in Glenwood Park. 

According to Alliant Energy, as of Tuesday afternoon, 4,485 customers are without power. Power has been restored in some locations. 

This page will updated as information becomes available. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

