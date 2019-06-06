First fish

By | Posted June 6th, 2019 |

McKinley Lunde of Kendall caught the first fish of the day at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club’s free kids’ fishing day on Sunday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • A day for a dairy breakfast

    June 6th, 2019
    by

    The David and Don Hall Farm northwest of Tomah hosted the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Director of Wilton Public Library resigns post

    June 5th, 2019
    by

    Wilton Public Library Director Gina Rae’s last day will be Wednesday, June 19.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk bar owner buys former Kick Back

    June 5th, 2019
    by

    Lucas Bender, owner of the Long Shot Saloon in Norwalk, is purchasing the former Kick Back Bar in Kendall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood to replace football lights

    June 5th, 2019
    by

    After a season of malfunctioning football-field lights, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed last week to purchase new lights from Kish and Sons Electric of La Crosse for $159,300.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall hosts graduation ceremonies

    May 30th, 2019
    by

    Thirty-one seniors graduated from Royall High School on Saturday morning.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Brookwood hosts graduation ceremony

    May 30th, 2019
    by

    Forty students graduated from Brookwood High School on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Marking Memorial Day

    May 30th, 2019
    by

    Local branches of the American Legion hosted Memorial Day programs Monday. Above: Kendall native and retired Major General James Blaney and his wife, retired Col.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Journal entry from Ridgeville: Kufalk will be featured quilter at Butterfest

    May 30th, 2019
    by

    Bargello is not a musical instrument, nor is it a type of music such as baroque, nor is it the name of a new band.
    “Say ‘bargello’ to a quilter,”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Programs slated for Memorial Day

    May 23rd, 2019
    by

    Local villages will offer the following Memorial Day programs Monday

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Lunch prices will stay at the same at N-O-W

    May 23rd, 2019
    by

    Because food-service director Vicki Wathke had applied for a waiver, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would not have to raise its school lunch prices under the federal Healthy and Hunger-Free Child Act, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting May 13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk rejects a range of expenditures

    May 17th, 2019
    by

    Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Woman in the Window’ by A.J. Finn
    Vernon County to offer WIC benefits
    N-O-W a School of Recognition recipient
    Wilton takes trophy in food-drive competition
    Book review: ‘The Woman in the Woods’ by John Connolly

    News
    Kendall’s ‘new beginnings’
    Ontario program to focus on community rights
    Get the lead out … no, we mean the iron up: The need for blood is urgent
    Rural Norwalk Buddhist teacher to give talks at Yoga for Life in Viroqua
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 27 to June 2

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Norwalk power plant, 1913
    On Campus
    Ontario Public Library to host Saturday-morning movies throughout June
    Senior menus for June 10–14
    Kendall movie night slated for June 14

    Obituaries
    Ronald Dean Clark
    William “Bill” R. Bever
    Dorothy Grace Munson
    John R. “Rod” Garrity
    Todd James DeWitt

    Opinion
    Guest view: Rediscover the Coulee, and support the farmers markets
    Letter to the editor: Wake up, voters
    Letter to the editor: Questions for the Norwalk Village Board
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Former Town of Glendale patrolman’s health is good

    Sports
    Brueggeman leaps to gold twice
    Falcon relays qualify for finals at state meet
    Brookwood names athletes of the month for May/June
    Balanced Knights attack leads to 9–2 victory
    Lady Falcons suffer walk-off defeat in postseason

  • Backtalk
    The hamlet of Avalanche is a study in floodplain challenges
    Humans need bees for survival
    Small towns, too, have become hyperpartisan
    Norwalk will mark 125 years
    We are no longer living in the age of Gaylord Nelson

    E-Edition
    June 6, 2019, print issue
    May 30, 2019, print issue
    May 23, 2019, print issue
    May 16, 2019, print issue
    May 9, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk power plant, 1913
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916

    School
    Royall students to perform ‘Annie’
    BHS names artists of the month
    BHS band plays at Freedom Honor Flight’s return
    Thai students visit Brookwood
    Royall greenhouse opens this weekend