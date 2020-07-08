Finding resilience and gratitude during graduation

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.

June 24th, 2020

by County Line

The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.