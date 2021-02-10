The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.
Final farewell to the Ontario Community Hall
The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.
Local high school wrestlers competed in sectionals Saturday at Mineral Point.
A proposed Dollar General for Wilton came closer to actuality on Monday, when Jim Lundberg of Point of Beginning, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based engineering firm, showed design plans to the village board.
Kendall’s police marshal, Brandon Arenz, resigned effective Jan. 31 after six years in the village’s part-time position.
It appears Norwalk area residents living in the shadow of the Norwalk Lake will soon feel somewhat safer in the event of a flood.
Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.
Though Royall Superintendent Mark Gruen now has a contract that extends to June 30, 2022, his employment with the district is slated to end on that date.
Only one group of Brookwood Junior High School eighth-grade exploratory students recently finished its stop-motion animated movies
Local municipalities hosted caucuses last week to choose board candidates for the April election.
Last week the Royall High School wrestlers became team conference champions for the third time.
Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.