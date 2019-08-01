Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days last weekend.
Festivity in Wilton
Izzy Ziegler and Jake Menn will be
in Norwalk Tractor Pull parade, which starts at 12 p.m. Sunday.
If you need a break from the roar of tractors this weekend, a few other events will celebrate Norwalk’s 125 birthday.
About 20 area residents gathered at the La Farge Community Center on Friday evening to explore ways they can stop the proliferation of 5G towers in the Kickapoo Valley.
The second annual Kickapoo River Milk Jug Races was held in the Wilton Park on Saturday.
Youth took part in the Monroe County Fair shows last week in Tomah.
As part of its national tour, Johnsonville brought its Big Taste Grill to Ontario on Thursday, serving up free brats to an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people.
All of the rain evidently has produced a bumper crop of wildflowers.
About 40 people met at the La Farge Emergency Services building on Monday evening with Dale Klemme of Community Development Alternatives, a nonprofit based in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Academic achievements will have greater prominence in hallway displays at Brookwood High School and in the Falcon Mall, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting July 15.
It hasn’t always been easy to obtain medical care in our rural area. If you happened to be elderly, unable to drive or Amish, a trip to the doctor might require depending on friends or family to take what could amount to a day off work to act as a taxi service.