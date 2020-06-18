Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.
Father’s Day in Wilton
Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.
The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.
Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.
Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.
Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.
The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.
The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.
Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.
This building, which is next door to Treasures on the Korner on Main Street in Norwalk, was damaged when the adjoining tavern The Place burned in March 2018