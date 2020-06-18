Father’s Day in Wilton

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • ﻿Kendall Community Hall will remain closed

    14 hours ago
    by

    Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton

    14 hours ago
    by

    The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W superintendent recognized

    14 hours ago
    by

    Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    400 Trail now open, but Elroy-Sparta State Trail still needs extensive repairs

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W plans to offer summer rec program, but with several contingencies

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • After dormancy, Wilton Legion to host chickencue

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton pool closed for the season

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Fate of Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains uncertain

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall mulls over referendum

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario to offer shortened July 4 celebration

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Piece of Norwalk history lost

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    This building, which is next door to Treasures on the Korner on Main Street in Norwalk, was damaged when the adjoining tavern The Place burned in March 2018

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Wednesday, June 24: Five new cases reported in Monroe County; Vernon County, one; and Juneau County, no new cases
    Tuesday, June 23: Monroe County reports two new cases; Vernon County, none; and Juneau County, one
    Covid-19 testing set for June 30 in Tomah
    Monday, June 22: Monroe, Vernon and Juneau counties each report one new Covid-19 case
    Sunday, June 21: Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Monroe County

    Extra
    Royall Education Notes: Staff, students met numerous challenges during closure﻿
    Book review: ‘The Library Book’ by Susan Orlean
    16th annual Driftless Art Festival canceled
    History room reopens for research June 15
    Kendall Public Library to reopen June 18
  • The County Line

  • Archives




  • Community
    South Side News for June 18
    Curbside library service offered in Wilton
    On Campus
    Audiobooks, ebooks available through Ontario Public Library
    South Side News for June 11

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 15–21
    Machinery, tractor safety training starts in late June
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 8–14
    69 units collected at Wilton/Brookwood blood drive
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 1–7

    Obituaries
    Wayne L. (Woody) Woodard
    Don D. Vian
    Betty J. Prell
    Ingeborg “Inga” Louise (Eness) Gerber
    Bertha M. Fowler

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: We must take care of people who struggle
    Letter to the editor: Do black lives really matter to Black Lives Matter?
    Letter to the editor: Trump’s narcissism, lies and gullible evangelicals
    Editorial cartoon

  • Backtalk
    Let’s have a serious discussion on the role of police
    What they didn’t teach you in history class
    We should have made more progress since 1968
    Graduates face unusual challenges
    Our oligarchy is based on wealth

    E-Edition
    June 25, 2020, print issue
    June 18, 2020, print issue
    June 11, 2020, print issue
    June 4, 2020, print issue
    May 28, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton Memorial Day
    Traveling by air in the 1920s
    Norwalk class of 1945
    Images of harvest
    Ontario High School class of 1949

    School
    Royall donates food as part of Rally to Fight Hunter grant
    Royall FFA gets Rally to Fight Hunger grant
    Scholarships awarded to Royall seniors
    BHS 2020 grads receive scholarships
    Royall fifth-graders win art cover contest