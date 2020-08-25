Fastrips back in local hands

Wilton’s offer accepted for Walker St. property August 12th, 2020

by County Line The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.

Bounty of color August 12th, 2020

Kendall mask sales benefit library August 5th, 2020

by County Line Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).

Vierbicher releases flood recovery plan for Ontario August 5th, 2020

by County Line It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.

Wilton makes offer on Wallace house August 5th, 2020

by County Line The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).

