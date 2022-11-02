Farmers & Merchants Bank to merge with Ergo Bank

Norwalk Fire Department awarded for life-saving measures October 21st, 2022

by County Line Norwalk Fire Department members received an award Oct. 14 at a Heroes and Survivors Banquet sponsored by 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education.

Brookwood celebrates homecoming October 13th, 2022

by County Line This year’s Brookwood homecoming queen and king, Danica Lee and Dylan Powell, ride in last week’s parade in Wilton.

Village of Wilton to move bank accounts to Mauston October 13th, 2022

by County Line Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston.

Ontario Village Board copes with complications of flood recovery October 13th, 2022

by County Line It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.

Norwalk Village Board, Dinger come to agreement October 13th, 2022

by County Line A conflict between the Norwalk Village Board and Dinger’s Auto Repair, which has lasted a few months, ended amicably at Tuesday night’s meeting.

