Fall splendor

Demolition planned for Ontario Community Hall October 14th, 2020

by County Line The Ontario Community Hall, Wisconsin’s very last publicly owned building with a unique lamella roof, is evidently headed for the scrap pile. The honey-comb-like nature of the ceiling often caused visitors to gaze upward in amazement.

Wilton to add all of Clifton to ambulance service October 14th, 2020

by County Line The Wilton Ambulance Service’s jurisdiction soon will include the entire town of Clifton, the Wilton Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

N-O-W to apply for FEMA grant October 14th, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District agreed Monday to begin applying for a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure Grant, a move that could lead to a new gymnasium and auditorium.

Kendall Lions honor Brandaus October 7th, 2020

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.

