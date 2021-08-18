Executive director ends tenure at Scenic Bluffs

By | Posted August 18th, 2021 |

After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Severe weather strikes again

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall ponders park projects

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Mitigating e-waste

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario may demolish 1937 school building

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board made a tentative move at its Monday meeting to demolish the older portion of the former Ontario Elementary School building on Church Street.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton mulls fate of Lions food stand

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Village Board considered prospects for the former Wilton Lions Club food stand at its Monday meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Photo gallery: Merriment at Wilton Fest

    August 5th, 2021
    by

    Last weekend was the first-ever Wilton Fest, which served as a replacement for the longtime Wilton Wood Turtle Days festival.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hosts community concert

    August 4th, 2021
    by

    The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization and the Kendall Lions Club sponsored a free community in the gazebo at Central Park on Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Masks to remain optional at Royall

    August 4th, 2021
    by

    When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Monroe County Republicans send alert regarding N-O-W Schools

    August 4th, 2021
    by

    The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Millhouse Bar and Grill to close

    August 3rd, 2021
    by

    The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Fun at the fair

    July 28th, 2021
    by

    At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘A Great Reckoning’ by Louise Penny
    Wilton Village Board president intends to resign
    Monroe County moves into high-risk category for Covid-19
    Book review: ‘Salt River’ by Randy Wayne White
    Kendall Family Fun Night is Saturday

    News
    Cal Day Cemetery’s future is in dispute (sort of)
    Norwalk Municipal Court report for August
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 9–15
    Dog show slated for this weekend
    Quack attack!
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    On Campus
    Free movie set for Aug. 25 at Ontario Public Library
    Wilton Public Library to host Storytime in the Park
    Ontario gets three little free libraries

    Obituaries
    Pamela Rae Eaton
    Shirley A. (Schmitz) Collins
    Von Taylor
    Frankie “Frank” R. Betts
    Clayton W. Hansen

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Blood-drive letter a gross misrepresentation
    Letter to the editor: Covid can make you stupid
    Letter to the editor: Wilton blood drive location in doubt; village may not allow use of community center
    Letter to the editor: Thank you to Marklein, Kurtz for work on state budget
    Letter to the editor: Choosing a player

    Sports
    Brookwood Athletic Notes
    Brookwood Athletic Notes
    Panther girls’ season ends at regionals
    Area athletes gain momentum for state track and field
    Cashton tops Brookwood in regional play

  • Backtalk
    Wilton village officials need to grasp a better understanding of press’s role
    When does someone’s liberty cancel out another’s?
    Banning books, ideas is fruitless
    Ted Radde had remarkable patience with newbies
    Elroy woman’s book describes Norway’s advantages

    E-Edition
    Aug. 19, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 12, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 5, 2021, print issue
    July 29, 2021, print issue
    July 15, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    EMS volunteers visit Brookwood
    Royall kids awarded in Music K8 Cover Contest
    Royall names students of the month
    Brookwood senior parade
    N-O-W names students of the year