Events dry up, and so do treasuries

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.

  • Norwalk Tractor Pull still on tap

    17 hours ago
    by

    Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.

    Crafting masks

    17 hours ago
    by

    Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.

    Royall School Board mulls referendum, but postpones making firm plans

    17 hours ago
    by

    At its meeting last week, the Royall School Board continued to consider a referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps, but in the end decided to put off forming a referendum consultant team for the time being.

    Royall staff to return to work

    May 1st, 2020
    by

    Even though school won’t resume this school year, Royall will bring most of its support staff back to work, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

    Vernon County has most flood damage, but Dane County gets a lion’s share

    May 1st, 2020
    by

    When Vernon County was included in the federal disaster declaration, many were hopeful that funds would be available to help in recovery from the 2018 flood event.

  • Message in a bottle: Children find a note left in the Kickapoo 41 years before

    May 1st, 2020
    by

    It sounds like a scene from a book: Playing along the riverbanks, children come upon a message in a bottle cast off decades before.

    N-O-W to fill﻿ elementary teaching positions

    April 22nd, 2020
    by

    No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.

    Return of the snow birds

    April 22nd, 2020
    by

    Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.

    Ontario public works employees to work in staggered shifts

    April 22nd, 2020
    by

    The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.

    N-O-W offers superintendent job to Travis Anderson

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education has offered its superintendent position to Travis Anderson, a longtime staff member in the school district.

    Wilton Community Center to remain closed

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

