Entries sought for Wilton Wood Turtle Days parade Wilton Wood Turtle Days organizers are seeking entries for the festival parade, which is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
J.P. Olson gently teased the crowd. "I understand you’re Lutheran,” she told them. “And Lutherans don’t clap.”
After leaving his home in Mexico, Estaban Lozano’s path went from working in the fields in California to doing landscape work for Culvers, Three Bears and Olive Garden in Wisconsin to becoming a United States citizen.
The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.
Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.
Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.
The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.
During its several-day Fourth of July celebration, Ontario is the place to be for musical and fun activities.
It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.
Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.
Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.
The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.