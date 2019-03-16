Elroy church at odds after August floods

Royall issues raises March 9th, 2019

by Sarah Parker The Royall School Board approved teacher and support-staff raises after meeting in a closed session Feb. 25.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Story time March 7th, 2019

by County Line Mary Kolar, head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration and a Royall High School graduate and Wilton native, read to Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School second-graders on Friday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Residents, officials hash out Ontario recovery efforts February 28th, 2019

by Karen Parker About 22 Ontario residents braved an icy night and gathered in the Ontario Village Hall meeting room Monday to grill Michelle Staff, Wisconsin DNR floodplain-management policy coordinator, and Katie Somers, mitigation supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management, the state agency that works with FEMA on hazard mitigation.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Four Kendall homes likely headed toward demolition February 28th, 2019

by Sarah Parker The owners of four Kendall residences may be pressed to demolish the flood-damaged structures, the Kendall Village Board noted at its meeting last week.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.