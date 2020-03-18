Edwin Bredlow’s funeral procession led by milk truck

Community center closed in Wilton March 18th, 2020

by County Line The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W teachers to work in staggered shifts March 18th, 2020

by County Line As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

KVR hosts Creative Communities March 11th, 2020

by County Line Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Dave Rynes reinstated as Ontario police chief March 11th, 2020

by County Line After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.