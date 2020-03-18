Edwin Bredlow’s funeral procession led by milk truck

On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.

  • Community center closed in Wilton

    March 18th, 2020
    The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.

    N-O-W teachers to work in staggered shifts

    March 18th, 2020
    As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.

    KVR hosts Creative Communities

    March 11th, 2020
    Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.

    Dave Rynes reinstated as Ontario police chief

    March 11th, 2020
    After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.

    Norwalk Village Board has snappish night

    March 11th, 2020
    Norwalk Village Board members tangled Tuesday over when committee meetings are appropriate and when they are not.

  • We have been here before: The Coulee Region and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

    March 5th, 2020
    The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.

    Kendall hires floodplain administrator

    March 5th, 2020
    Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.

    Pie in the face!

    March 5th, 2020
    During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.

    They got the sand mine; we got the shaft

    February 26th, 2020
    It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.

    Royall’s McKittrick collects sectional title

    February 26th, 2020
    Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

    February 20th, 2020
    The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

  • Coronavirus
    Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results
    State working to connect health care and essential workers with child care
    N-O-W buildings to close starting Tuesday
    Stretched thin already, Wisconsin nurses prepare for coronavirus ‘storm’
    Barred from clinic during the pandemic, nursing students find a way to help

    Extra
    Book review: ‘A Place for Us’ by Fartima Farheen Mirza
    Vehicle partly submerged in Kickapoo after alcohol-related accident
    Book review: ‘The Nickel Boys’ by Colson Whitehead
    N-O-W postpones decision on staff cuts
    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ this weekend
  • The County Line

  • Archives




  • Community
    South Side News for March 19
    Welcome home: Where you are perfectly safe
    Births
    Senior menus for March 16–20
    Ontario family movie night is set for Friday

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 9–15
    Norwalk Municipal Court report for March
    Monroe County Police Report for March 1–8
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 2–8
    Elroy Public Library to present ‘Cordelia Harvey, Civil War Angel’

    Obituaries
    Arlene M. Ferries
    Grace E. Ziems
    Edwin H. Bredlow, Jr.
    Roberta Ann Madden
    Peter M. Grossheim

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Your right to know: Hearings should have ample notice
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Coronavirus is not Democrats’ ‘new hoax’
    Letter to the editor: Advisory referendum on redistricting set for April 7

  • Backtalk
    Some still confused, uninformed about coronavirus
    Information on coronavirus constantly in flux
    An epidemic could expose shortfalls in health system
    Living in a democracy comes with responsibility
    ‘The Poison Squad’ recalls time of unregulated food industry

    E-Edition
    March 19, 2020, print issue
    March 12, 2020, print issue
    March 5, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 27, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 20, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Ontario High School class of 1949
    Wilton, circa 1900
    Ontario, circa 1930
    Aerial shot of Elroy
    Ontario centennial, 1957

    School
    Royall students grow greens for cafeteria
    Brookwood hosts Special Olympics basketball
    Brookwood field trip focuses on art, history
    Battle of the books
    N-O-W spelling bee winners