Echo Valley Hope to offer ‘Let’s Talk’ gathering in Ontario

Rural Ontario home damaged in fire April 14th, 2022

by County Line A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.

A new Ontario pavilion by July 4? April 14th, 2022

by County Line Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup April 14th, 2022

by County Line Norwalk’s debate over buying a garbage truck or farming out the job continued at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.

Wilton to remove damaged trees at park April 14th, 2022

by County Line Wilton will hire Kendall Plumbing, Trucking and Excavating to remove about 34 damaged ash trees from its village park, the board decided at its meeting Monday.

