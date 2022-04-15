Echo Valley Hope will host a free gathering the first Tuesday of each month called, “Let’s Talk.”
Echo Valley Hope to offer ‘Let’s Talk’ gathering in Ontario
A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.
Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Norwalk’s debate over buying a garbage truck or farming out the job continued at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.
Wilton will hire Kendall Plumbing, Trucking and Excavating to remove about 34 damaged ash trees from its village park, the board decided at its meeting Monday.
Rita Downing and Dylan Powell served as queen and king at Brookwood’s junior prom on Saturday.
Everyone has a story” is a favorite phrase of biography and history writers.
An Ontario woman faces a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly throwing a pail of oil over her victim’s vehicle in January.
A 15-year-old Wilton male sustained injuries March 19 after a firearm exploded while in his hands at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club.
Royall presented two Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Bert Grover Child Advocacy Awards at its regular meeting Monday.
Music and history lovers will have an opportunity to combine their passions on Wednesday, April 6, with Music Night in Cashton.
Village board races in three local villages will have no competition April 5.